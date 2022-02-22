‘See what happens’ – Ex-Red on Liverpool’s chances in the Premier League title race

Liverpool’s chances of winning the league have received a huge boost following Manchester City’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking with CaughtOffside, former Red Michael Thomas gave his thoughts on the race for the Premier League title.

The 54-year-old said: ‘The first half against Norwich was a bit lacklustre and the team had to work hard but that is exactly what they did, and they won the game, which is the most important thing.

‘Diaz looks to have fitted in really well and hopefully will just get better and better with his output whilst Thiago was immense on the ball and I thought he was the key.

‘The team are getting to the tricky point of the season fighting on all fronts and the results start to become more important than the game.”

‘Spurs always give City a tough game, regardless of manager.

‘They have players that really hurt the way City play and Pep hasn’t found the way to deal with it often enough.

‘The title race is wide open with Liverpool still having to play City, so it will be very interesting going forward with the state of the squads and if anyone gets rested for any particular games or competitions.

‘Liverpool just need to keep applying pressure with the results and see what happens’.

The former Arsenal man clearly sees a way of Jurgen Klopp’s side clinching league glory this season but is very aware that this won’t be an easy task.

One thing that is for sure is that this will be an interesting ride for all involved, perhaps less stressful for the neutrals though.

