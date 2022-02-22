‘They are…’ – Bielsa’s 10-word Liverpool verdict that fans will love

Marcelo Bielsa was highly complimentary of Liverpool when discussing his outfit’s upcoming opponent in the English top-flight.

The Whites find themselves coming off the back of a difficult run of results, with one win and three losses to report from their last five games in the Premier League.

“They are one of the great teams in the league,” the Argentine told reporters at his pre-match presser (via Leeds United’s official club website). “Like every game, we will try to prevent their attacks from damaging us and make our attacks damage them.”

With only five points separating the West-Yorkshire-based side from the drop, the pressure is mounting on the injury-hit club to rediscover its best form in the second-half of the campaign.

For us, of course, the challenge will be proving Bielsa’s pre-match presser comments correct in our bid to keep the pace with Manchester City.

A win tomorrow would see us go three points behind the Cityzens in what could prove pivotal in the long-run after the side suffered a shock defeat at home to Tottenham.

As prior contests have proven, we’ll need to bring our A-game to meet the threat posed by Leeds and show our title credentials.

