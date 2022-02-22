Trent Alexander-Arnold full of praise for ‘top-quality’ teammate that returned to Liverpool’s Premier League starting XI on Saturday for the first time since November 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold has praised ‘amazing’ Joe Gomez after the former Charlton man deputised for our No. 66 at right-back in the weekend defeat of Norwich.

The Scouser in our team highlighted Gomez’s impressive work rate that saw him earn a spot in the starting XI against Dean Smith’s side, with Alexander-Arnold claiming our No. 12’s performance ‘showed that he is a top-quality player’.

“He’s an amazing lad. He’s someone who has worked so, so hard. He always has, I think that’s just in his nature; in the gym, on the pitch, always giving 100 per cent,” Alexander-Arnold said, in an interview with Liverpool’s official site (via HITC).

“He’s waited a long time for that moment again, to be able to start a Premier League game. He put in an amazing performance and showed that he is a top-quality player.”

The 24-year-old has featured just 13 times for the Reds this term and has slipped behind Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order to partner Virgil van Dijk at centre back.

Gomez, who was an important part of the Liverpool team during the 2019/20 season and has 11 England caps to his name, made his first league start for 15 months in the victory over the Canaries

It’s clear that he is a quality player but he has suffered with numerous injuries during his time on Merseyside – with the quality competition he is up against in his position, game time was always going to be hard to come by this season.

With us still remaining in the hunt for four different pieces of silverware this season, it’s likely Klopp will remain in favour of either Matip or Konate to partner VVD for the remainder of the season.