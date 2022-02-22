(Video) Hilarious moment Van Dijk caught Minamino completely unawares with pinged ball pre-Norwich

Posted by
(Video) Hilarious moment Van Dijk caught Minamino completely unawares with pinged ball pre-Norwich

Taki Minamino was the victim of one of Virgil van Dijk’s pinged balls during the warmup prior to Liverpool’s meeting with Norwich City.

The Dutchman accidentally found the Japanese international with a long ball struck in the general direction of the tunnel.

It’s sure to have the former RB Salzburg star on guard ahead of the club’s preparations for Leeds United’s upcoming visit, with the Merseysiders looking to close the gap on Manchester City with another three points gained tomorrow.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Copa90 & originating from @HineJohngasheat:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top