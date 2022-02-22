(Video) “I was sure they would equalise” – Jurgen Klopp on Manchester City’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

Speaking ahead of the Leeds United game, Jurgen Klopp gave his thoughts on the news that his side now had a title race ‘in their own hands’ and whether he watched the game.

Plenty of Liverpool fans are now very excited as Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table was dented, following their loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 54-year-old said: “I, and this is the truth, I was on the way home when it was 2-1 Tottenham, then I arrived at home and I didn’t follow it any more because I was sure they would equalise anyway.

“Then, we went out and the driver was very excited and told me it was 2-2 and then 3-2.

“When he said 3-2 I was sure it was City who had won but he said ‘No, Tottenham have won 3-2’ and ‘Oh’, that was my reaction”.

It was highly unlikely our boss would ever say he celebrated the result wildly but this is an interesting insight into how little hope or expectation he has of Pep Guardiola’s side dropping points.

For the Etihad Stadium to host an away win, it was of course a huge result in terms of the title race but there is so much of this season left to go and plenty of opportunity for more twists and turns.

You can watch the video of Klopp via our Twitter account @empireofthekop:

🗣️"We went out and the driver was very excited and told me it was 2-2 and then 3-2." Klopp shares his reaction to Man City's defeat to Tottenham 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/qQn8LPzgZE — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 22, 2022

