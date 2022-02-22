(Video) Ibou Konate faces Pedri on FIFA 22 in PlayStation Tournament Final

Ibou Konate is looking to take Diogo Jota’s title as the best FIFA player at Liverpool, if this latest video is anything to go by.

As part of the ‘Welcome to the team’ tournament on the latest edition of the football video game, our No.5 faced off against Barcelona’s Pedri in the final.

Both of the footballers were paired with talented eSports players, the Frenchman was alongside Jose and the full match was streamed live on YouTube.

READ MORE: (Video) Rhys Williams and Tyler Morton link up to score dramatic late equaliser for Liverpool U23s

Speaking on the stream about how confident he was for the victory, the 22-year-old said: “I don’t have the level of Jose of Adnan, I don’t know we will see today.

“Me, I just play for fun with my friends when I can, at home but now I’ve seen the team we’re going to use I think ‘woah’, it’s crazy I swear!”.

It’s good to see the former RB Leipzig man speak such good English as his settling down period in Merseyside seems to be going well, on and off the pitch.

You can watch Konate’s full match via PlayStation on YouTube:

#Ep35 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Who from an all-time Liverpool XI would break into Klopp’s legacy XI?