(Video) Rhys Williams and Tyler Morton link up to score dramatic late equaliser for Liverpool U23s

Tyler Morton and Rhys Williams linked up for a dramatic late goal against Blackburn Rovers, to secure a 1-1 draw.

The duo will be hoping to pick up any first-team game time possible this season and to do that, they will need to impress in the youth sides.

A late cross from the Wirral-born midfielder found the man who has recently returned from his loan at Swansea City and he rose well to head the ball into the back of the net

READ MORE: (Video) Compilation of Mo Salah’s dribbling skills debunks any myths of him not being able to beat players

It was clear to see the poor conditions in play, as the storms that hit the UK affected the unprotected academy pitches but it’s a great show of the quality our two young lads posses.

With an FA Cup tie against Norwich City looming and the rest of the season looking like every other game will see little opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to rotate, there’s no doubt the duo will be hoping for some minutes in that match.

Assists will certainly help our No.80 but it’s more likely clean sheets and good defending will aid the claim of the Preston born centre-back.

You can watch the video of the goal via the Instagram stories of Tyler Morton and segfootball.

#Ep35 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Who from an all-time Liverpool XI would break into Klopp’s legacy XI?