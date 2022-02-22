(Video) Watch 20 incredible seconds of Konate playing like a front-three attacker

Ibrahima Konate showed off one of the many different strings to his bow with his superb finishing in a mini-game in team training.

The Frenchman produced some remarkable runs and turns to register two goals in the clip captured by LFCTV in the latest ‘Inside Training’ video.

Whilst we won’t be expecting any bombing runs down the wing from the former RB Leipzig star anytime soon, it’s always handy to know we’ve a potential extra threat around the box if the No.5 find himself making a Joel Matip-esque run up the pitch.

You can catch the clip below (at 4:00), courtesy of LFCTV: