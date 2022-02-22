(Video) Watch Van Dijk’s cheeky nutmeg on Salah in team training

Virgil van Dijk is best known for his imperious defending on the pitch, with the Dutchman renowned for being arguably the best defender on the planet at his best.

On the training ground, however, he’ll have Mo Salah wary for a completely different reason after nutmegging the Egyptian to the delight of his teammates.

Our No.4, rather remarkably, appears to have overcome the worst of his ACL injury, with a recent performance against Inter Milan highlighting exactly why the former Southampton star is so important to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

You can catch the clip below (at 1:46), courtesy of LFCTV: