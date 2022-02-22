(Video) ‘Wow’ – Van Dijk’s hilarious reaction to dodgy Matip pass in rondo drill

Joel Matip surprised Mo Salah in team training with a lofted ball played during a rondo drill, with the Egyptian struggling to play it on towards a teammate.

The No.11 attempted to take a touch with his chest, whilst Virgil van Dijk could be audibly heard saying, ‘wow! What a cross’.

It’s great to see such camaraderie in the side and spirits at a high in what could prove to be a pivotal month in Liverpool’s season with a first piece of silverware up for grabs beyond the impending tie with Leeds United.

You can catch the clip below (at 4:00), courtesy of LFCTV: