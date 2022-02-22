Virgil van Dijk closes in on long-standing unbeaten Premier League home record

Virgil van Dijk’s importance to our team is known by all Liverpool fans but this statistic perhaps illustrates it best.

Our No.4 was on hand against Norwich City to keep his unbeaten run alive, as he aided Jurgen Klopp’s side in their comeback victory and to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the league.

Given the fact that the captain of Holland was injured during a poor run of home results last season, he has still yet to lose a game for the Reds at Anfield in the Premier League.

It’s a phenomenal statistic and it also means that the 30-year-old is now just one game from equalling, and two games from beating, the record held by Lee Sharpe for Manchester United.

Records like these always seem to go down to the wire and despite wanting to share it, lets say it quietly and hope the former Southampton man can keep this record for as long as possible.

If we want to win the league this season, we will need to win pretty much every game and let’s hope that includes a 100% record at our fortress.

You can view the visualisation of the statistic via Reddit user u/leoly:

