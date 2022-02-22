‘We need to win’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold on the increased importance of the Leeds United game after Manchester City’s loss

Trent Alexander-Arnold has acknowledged the increased importance of our next fixture because of Manchester City’s loss.

Speaking with Liverpool’s website, our No.66 stated the intent of the squad to defeat Leeds United and keep the pressure on the team at the top of the table.

The 23-year-old said: ‘Of course, our game in hand obviously is one that we need to win, it will put us in a really good position in the league.

‘So we’re focused on that, focused on making sure we get three points.

‘We’ve said for a while now that we always have belief in ourselves to win games.

‘We’ll see it as any other game; it is important with the results that went on but it’s still one we need to win’.

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of our great club, we’ve a cup final looming, looking good in the Champions league, still in the FA Cup and now making up ground in the league.

Now it’s about momentum and ensuring we keep winning the next game and that will start with our next match against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

