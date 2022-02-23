Adrian Clarke tips Virgil van Dijk to score a header against Leeds United

Virgil van Dijk is well known for his aerial talents and given the frailties of Leeds United from set pieces, it could be an evening for him to find the back of the net.

Writing for the Premier League’s website, Adrian Clarke noted several reasons why we should expect our No.4 to score: ‘Jurgen Klopp’s side boast the best record from set-plays this season, netting 14 goals from corners and free-kicks.

‘In turn, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds struggle to defend them.

‘Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Fabinho all use their height very well, while Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota pose a real danger in the air too. Jota will miss this match due to injury.

‘Van Dijk arrived late to score with a near-post header at Crystal Palace, and from his similar attempt at home to Leicester City, Jota snapped up the rebound’.

The full article is an interesting statistical look at the numbers behind this assertion and it would be a great sight to see the big man fire one home from a set piece.

Let’s hope for a positive result, a clean sheet and why not a goal from our formidable centre-half.

