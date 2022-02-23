Chelsea hit with two major injury blows ahead of Carabao Cup final against Liverpool

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final hopes were given a potential boost as Chelsea lost two players to injury, during their Champions League game.

It was a routine 2-0 round of 16 victory for the holders, goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic at Stamford Bridge put them in the driving seat for the second leg of the tie.

Their evening was marred with the loss of Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech though, who were both removed early in the second half and headed straight down the tunnel for treatment.

Jurgen Klopp is experiencing his own fitness issues with Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino, who both face a race against time to be fit for the big day.

Thomas Tuchel now has two new issues that join Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James, in trying to get themselves fit for the trip to Wembley, with only Ben Chilwell confirmed to be ruled out.

There will no doubt be some secrecy and bluffs to keep the opposition coach guessing, from both camps, but let’s hope our lads make the big day.

Whatever side we are put up against will provide a stern test, fingers crossed it all ends with Jordan Henderson lifting the cup.

