Elliott and Gomez’s absences from squad for Leeds clash explained by Carl Markham

Liverpool’s squad for the impending Leeds clash revealed one surprise announcement in the return of Curtis Jones to the squad following a three-game hiatus.

The absences of Harvey Elliott and Joe Gomez are fortunately not due to injury, according to a tweet from PA Media’s Carl Markham, with the pair simply falling foul of the club’s superb options of late.

Harvey Elliott and Joe Gomez the unlucky players to miss out on the squad tonight for no other reason than that there isn't enough room for them all — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) February 23, 2022

With injuries having dissipated for the most part with key men returned from the AFCON tournament, Jurgen Klopp has been blessed with an impressive complement of playing options.

READ MORE: Liverpool team news confirmed: Curtis Jones starts after being left out of squad for last three games

It’s left the German head coach in something of a welcome (and sadly rare) pickle when it comes to his team selection decisions, with us now possessing a wealth of talent across all positions.

All in all, it’s a pretty stark contrast to our depleted squad of the prior term as injuries played havoc on our backline.

Ultimately, of course, with so many competitions left to play for, there will be plenty of opportunities to get minutes in the second-half of the campaign and push for a more consistent role with the first-XI – which is exactly the kind of situation Klopp will have been desperate to have.

