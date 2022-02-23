“Everyone has got carried away” – Former Liverpool defender on the need to concentrate on one game at a time

Liverpool have been handed the chance to win our first trophy of the season but first comes Leeds United in the Premier League and our hunt for the title.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Liverpool defender John Scales gave his thoughts on the need for Liverpool to concentrate on one game at a time.

The 55-year-old said: “They are fighting on four fronts, everyone has got carried away saying they are in the title race, a cup final and still fighting for the Champions League.

READ MORE: On this day 1952: Local lad Jack Balmer played his 309th and final Liverpool game

“But to use a cliche, you have got to take each game as they come.

“Leeds is a great challenge for them tonight and they cannot look too far beyond the games coming up.”

“I think this team is blessed with a great array of talent now, where there were maybe some questions 12 months ago.

“You look at the likes of [Luis] Diaz who has come in and obviously [Diogo] Jota alongside [Roberto] Firmino and the front line of [Mo] Salah and [Sadio] Mane.

“There has also been a great impact in midfield where he has [Naby] Keita, [Jordan] Henderson back in form and Thiago off the bench at the weekend, so they have got the depth and the balance.”

Had Manchester City not lost to Tottenham Hotspur, it could have easily been an argument that concentration had been lost on our league title hunt but now there’s a real chance we can catch Pep Guardiola’s team.

With Jurgen Klopp in charge and the competition for places so high, there’s no chance there will be any thoughts of Wembley as soon as the whistle is blown to start the game against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!