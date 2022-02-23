“Firmly expect to get it done” – Fabio Carvalho update as Liverpool move still appears to be on the cards

Fabio Carvalho’s move to Liverpool fell through at the final stages in January but it does appear that there is still a lot of hope the deal will be completed.

Speaking on the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel, journalist David Lynch gave an update on the situation:“The deal, in terms of between the two clubs, there’s absolutely no doubt in terms of that.

“Liverpool and Fulham, despite not getting a deal over the line on deadline day, were happy to shake hands in terms of the financials around it and so there’s no change there, no need to re-negotaite the deal.

READ MORE: (Video) “He will be on Liverpool’s list” – Fabrizio Romano update on Arnaut Danjuma to Liverpool

“The fee agreed in January will be the same in the summer, so they can completely remove a tribunal which makes sense…

“The agreement between the clubs is there, the agreement between the player and Liverpool is there, so I firmly expect to get it done”.

To see the Fulham man go elsewhere would be a huge blow at the moment, especially given the long links between us and the exciting Portuguese attacker.

The 19-year-old has kept up his positive performances since the move to Anfield fell through, let’s hope we’ll be seeing them on Merseyside next season.

You can watch the update on Carvalho (at 20:20) and the full podcast via the KENN7 OFFICIAL YouTube Channel:

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!