‘Got carried away’ – Klopp explains unique post-match reaction after six-goal Leeds thumping

Jurgen Klopp was positively ecstatic after Liverpool’s six-goal demolition job of Leeds United, and understandably so.

The German explained he got a little ‘carried away’ with his fist-pump celebration at the full-time whistle, however, in a reaction that may have been more tempered had he taken a breather, as relayed in a tweet by Theo Squires.

Jurgen Klopp on celebration at FT: If it was 10 seconds later I wouldn't have done it. I got get carried away. I really love how the whole stadium responded tonight. I couldn't be more grateful for the support of the people.#LFC #LIVLEE — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) February 23, 2022

The Reds’ result sees them move up to within three points distance away from Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Whilst our head coach may feel that he let his emotions get the better of him, few could blame the 54-year-old for embracing the elated feeling inside Anfield at full-time.

With our upcoming League Cup final meeting with Chelsea just around the corner, it was the perfect result and performance from the side ahead of another pivotal fixture at the weekend.

We’ve passed the first major test of the second-half of our season, and another top-class performance against the Blues could give us that extra boost needed to deliver our best in the remaining competitions.

