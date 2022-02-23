‘He’s fighting just to get on the bench’ – Curtis Jones’ recent struggles in Jurgen Klopp’s squad

Curtis Jones has found himself as the centre midfielder who is lowest in the pecking order, seeing him miss out from the squad of late.

Writing for Goal, Neil Jones gave his thoughts on what our No.17 needs to do, to get back into the team: ‘Jones, though, was missing for both [Inter Milan and Norwich City] those games, left out even in Milan when Klopp was able to name 12 substitutes.

‘He was at Anfield for the Norwich game but only as a spectator, sat huddled into his big coat behind the dugout while his teammates ground out a 3-1 win to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

‘He’s fit and available, training as normal and training well by all accounts.

‘He will hope to return to the squad for Wednesday’s game with Leeds and will, like everyone else, be desperate to be involved in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

‘Were he to miss out, it would represent a significant blow, even to a player known for his self-confidence.

‘He was in the team a few weeks back, after all, starting five games in a row either side of the most recent international break, now he’s fighting just to get on the bench’.

It’s been a tough period for the 21-year-old as he watches his teammates repeatedly play in his desired position within Jurgen Klopp’s team, now from the stands and not even the bench.

The Scouser has time on his side, as well as a huge amount of talent, and now it’s time to keep his head down and prove why he deserves to be in the squad.

Klopp says he is Curtis Jones'

biggest fan, but the young Scouser has been the odd one out of late, with Liverpool's squad as strong as it's ever been. There will be chances to shine between now and May, for sure. They must be taken.#LFC 🔴https://t.co/AYe4q2FziC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 23, 2022

