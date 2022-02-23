(Image) Harvey Elliott spotted with strange device wired up to his head in training

Harvey Elliott has posted some images to his Instagram page, ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Leeds United at Anfield.

Our No.67 will be hoping to get back into the team, after not featuring against Norwich City in a dramatic 3-1 comeback victory in the Premier League.

In one of the images posted to his story on the social media page, the 18-year-old appears to have a device wired up and plugged into his head.

At first glance it looked as though the 18-year-old was sporting some dread locks but it isn’t a rapid growth in hair, it’s definitely some sort of electrical wiring around his head.

It appears to be connected to a belt but with it not seeming to reach his legs or arms, it must be some sort of statistical recording device for whatever is happening in or around his brain.

These are all purely guesses but one thing’s for sure, it’s an unusual look but does demonstrate the state of the art technology at play in today’s game.

You can view the image on Elliott’s Instagram stories:

