(Images) Liverpool squad take part in Carabao Cup photo shoot as final preparations continue

Liverpool have all eyes on the game against Leeds United in the Premier League but the Carabao Cup final preparations have begun.

Despite Jurgen Klopp’s insistence that the squad have a full focus on the next match, the squad have had to fulfil some media duties as they took part in a photo shoot for the game against Chelsea.

Images of Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson have been shared, with the quartet trying out a variety of poses.

It’s par for the course at this part of any competition for the media interest to ramp up and they will all make for great memories, as long as victory is secured.

Having won the biggest accolades on offer, all the members of the squad will be hoping to add this domestic trophy to the cabinet – with only our skipper having won it before.

Let’s hope we can defeat both Marcelo Bielsa and Thomas Tuchel’s teams and make this a week to remember, for a long time.

You can view some of the images via @LivEchoLFC on Twitter:

Carabao Cup Final ready 🏆🔴 pic.twitter.com/vGciivl1PB — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) February 22, 2022

