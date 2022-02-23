‘Inconsistent’ Manchester United star would break into Liverpool team, says Paul Scholes – It’s not Bruno Fernandes

When looking at Jurgen Klopp’s best possible XI from his current squad, the list of players around the globe who could break into that first-team is somewhat short.

According to Paul Scholes, however, Paul Pogba could, at his best, make it into the Reds’ squad.

“Pogba in his best form would,” the former Manchester United midfielder told Premier League productions (via the Metro).

“He is indicative of what the club are doing. Every player is inconsistent. People running the club are inconsistent in what they are doing.

“I have been a big critic of Paul, but if you are an opposing player going to Old Trafford and you are playing against Fred and McTominay ‘all day long.

“Now, you don’t know what you are going to get with Paul. But when he is on his game, he is brilliant.”

With the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and skipper Jordan Henderson knocking about, of course, many a fan is more than likely to question such a claim.

Having witnessed the Frenchman during the European Championships and fragments of his best performances domestically, it’s clear for all to see that there is indeed a world-class player rattling around there somewhere.

However, in light of wildly inconsistent performances and behavioural flaws, one could more than understand Klopp and Co. being unwilling to touch the World Cup-winner with a ten-foot barge pole.

That being said, if Pogba could muster up some consistency under Ralf Rangnick, he has the ability to ensure that he’s remembered fondly in the English top-flight after his career comes to an end.

