‘I’ve been in the game long enough’ – Jordan Henderson on Liverpool’s squad strength this season

Jordan Henderson has been speaking on the positives of having a highly competitive squad, as he looks ahead to facing Leeds United.

Speaking in the matchday programme (via Liverpool’s club website), our No.14 said: ‘There have been plenty of good examples of players coming into the team or coming off the bench to make a difference in our last few games and this is credit to the lads themselves and also to the staff for keeping all of us on our toes.

‘Whether you’re starting, substitute, training or injured, your main responsibility never changes and that is do your very best for yourself and for Liverpool Football Club.

‘That is the only attitude we can have. Yes, there will be times when individually we might wish our form could be better, but that can never be because we’re not giving 100 per cent in everything we do.

‘I’ve been in the game long enough to know that you will have highs and lows, that there will be periods when you will be at your best and times when you know you can do better.

‘But as long as the commitment is there it’s unlikely that you will go too far wrong’.

It’s a true show of the selfless nature our Sunderland-born midfielder possesses, as he can appreciate the benefit of the whole squad competing with each other for game time.

Seeing as his position is the most densely populated area of the squad, it’s another example of the skipper’s leadership skills.

