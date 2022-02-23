Klopp makes ‘annoying’ response to Guardiola’s ‘pain in the ass’ Liverpool comments

Jurgen Klopp agreed with Pep Guardiola’s prior description of Liverpool as a ‘pain in the ass’ as the Reds continue to put pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

The Merseysiders have a rare opportunity to close the gap between the two in the league to three points with a win against Leeds.

“I think what Pep said, I think told me, that we are a pain in the lower back, or can be, that’s a good description,” the German told reporters in his pre-match presser.

“That’s how it should be. We try to be as annoying as possible until we have a chance to overtake.

“I don’t know when that will be, if that will be the case, but I always said you have decisive moments of the season.

“It’s not now, it’s not February, it’s March, April, rather. You have to be close enough to make a decision in your direction.”

The Anfield-based outfit have enjoyed a superb run of results since the resumption of domestic football, winning all league and cup fixtures ahead of the clash with the Whites.

Coming up against City in the title race, the pressure is on for us to be as close to perfect as possible for the remainder of the campaign – such is the strength of the league leaders.

With injuries having, for the most part, settled down somewhat and the likes of Mo Salah and Co. having returned from the AFCON, however, we should feel more than emboldened by the sheer quality we have available.

