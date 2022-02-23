Lawrenson shares ‘difficult night’ prediction ahead of Liverpool’s pivotal Leeds United tie

Mark Lawrenson has backed Liverpool to make life difficult for Leeds in the Whites’ impending visit to Anfield.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are coming off the back of a difficult run of results with only four points picked up from a possible 15 over the course of their last five league games.

“Whether you are at the top or bottom end of the table, it’s always easier chasing, rather than being the team looking over your shoulder,” the former defender told BBC Sport.

“Liverpool are in that position now with Manchester City in their sights and, with nine straight wins, the Reds have so much momentum and belief right now.

“Leeds, in contrast, have not won any of their past four games, and have conceded at least three goals in their past three.

“They are still missing some key players through injury, and I think this could be another difficult night for them.”

By contrast, the Reds have looked inspired since the end of the international break, with a further potential win against their upcoming opponents allowing them to cut the gap to league leaders Manchester City down to three points.

As Jurgen Klopp rightly noted in his pre-match presser, however, anyone expecting an easy game against Leeds will more than likely be subjected to a rude awakening.

With the Carabao Cup final just around the corner too, the pressure will be on us to maintain our momentum following the resumption of domestic football.

There’s no telling the potential confidence boost that could be gained from closing in on Pep Guardiola’s outfit ahead of our trip to Wembley.

