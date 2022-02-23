Liverpool legend labels Reds ‘bang ordinary’ after six-goal thrashing of Leeds

Liverpool’s comprehensive, six-goal demolition job of Leeds United handed the Reds the perfect send-off ahead of their visit to Wembley for the League Cup final.

Despite the nature of the victory, however, former striker, John Aldridge, described his old side’s performance as ‘bang ordinary’ in a tweet.

6-0 and I actually thought we were bang ordinary tonight 😳but we’ll take it and move on folks 👏ynwa — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) February 23, 2022

The Merseysiders find themselves now only three points behind league leaders Manchester City as the title race heats up.

It’s quite a statement from the 63-year-old, though arguably reflected in the opening stages of the tie prior to Mo Salah’s opening penalty effort.

If that was us at our most ordinary, of course, it does invite rather worrying questions for our domestic and European rivals with regard to what we’re capable of at top gear.

Defeating pressure to get a little closer to the Cityzens in the Premier League, we’ve already demonstrated the necessary willpower to overcome our domestic hurdles, which can only bode well for our hopes of further silverware in the remaining competitions.

