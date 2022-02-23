Liverpool may move for potential Firmino replacement in the summer – Reds were tracking 12-goal ace before Jota signing – Calciomercato

Liverpool have already bolstered their forward line with the acquisition of Luis Diaz in the winter window but could be set to make a further addition to the forward line this summer.

This comes from Calciomercato, with the Italian outlet claiming that the Reds are considering a move for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, whom the club has allegedly had on their shortlist since before the signing of Diogo Jota.

Despite a strong opening half of the campaign, the Argentine has endured something of a goal drought of late, with not a single goal contribution registered in his last nine games for the Nerazzurri.

With a tally of 14 goal contributions in 33 games (across all competitions) – a goal or assist every 154 minutes – however, the 24-year-old has had a far from poor season for Simone Inzaghi’s men.

Whether we look to invest in another attacker in the summer, of course, is another matter entirely.

Given Martinez’s contract isn’t set to expire until 2026, Inter would be well within their rights to charge a small fortune for the No.10’s services – a small fortune we’d consider the club unlikely to provide.

