Liverpool team news confirmed: Curtis Jones starts after being left out of squad for last three games

Liverpool’s impending meeting with Marcelo Bielsa’s men will provide Jurgen Klopp with a couple of challenges ahead of the League Cup final just around the corner.

A win here against the Whites and some further success at Wembley could supercharge the Merseysiders’ season and instill a sense of confidence with regard to the club’s hopes of catching Manchester City in the title race.

Indeed, a further three points would see the Reds cut the deficit between themselves and the Cityzens to the same number following their 3-2 defeat at the Etihad to Tottenham.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, the German head coach has gone for a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

In the middle of the park, Thiago Alcantara finds himself drafted back into the final XI alongside Fabinho and Curtis Jones.

Up top, Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane have once again been given the nod to start.

