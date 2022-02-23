Liverpool’s remaining league fixtures compared against Manchester City’s as title race looks set to heat up

With Manchester City having dropped points against Tottenham in a surprise result at the Etihad, questions have arisen with regard to whether Liverpool can catch the Cityzens in the title race.

Comparing the two outfits’ remaining league fixtures, it would appear to be a far from impossible task for Jurgen Klopp’s men, though the Manchester-based outfit arguably has the easier run of the two, as noted in a tweet from @Watch_LFC.

Liverpool and Man City’s remaining fixture schedule 👀 pic.twitter.com/cryfP44wP7 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) February 22, 2022

No one can understate the importance of pressure, of course, and there’s no question that Pep Guardiola’s side will not be completely immune to it should the Reds close the gap to three points with a win against Leeds.

Should we fail to secure a win against Marcelo Bielsa’s men, of course, one has to consider the possibility that it could encourage City to further broaden the deficit between us.

Three points against the Whites and a further victory at the weekend at Wembley, however, could prove to be transformative with regard to how we perceive the remainder of the campaign.

Certainly, with a near full squad available, the possibilities are endless for this Liverpool side.

