Naby Keita third in surprising Premier League record for players to have played more than 50 games

Naby Keita would likely not be in many Liverpool’s supporters’ starting line-ups but this new statistic illustrates his influence on the side.

Much is made of Thiago Alcantara’s 100% record this season and he is looking to make his 39th league appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side, against Leeds United.

However, it’s our No.8 with the best points per game ratio in our squad (of players to have played 50 or more games) and he is the only Red in the list of best players.

Another surprising name is at the top with the ex-Chelsea man Arjen Robben averaging 2.58 points per outing, followed by current Manchester City man Aymeric Laporte (2.54) in second place.

Sitting third is our No.8 though and he is amongst many of Pep Guardiola’s men in the published list, there is also a nod to our former left-back Fabio Aurelio who is described as the ‘top player for non-super dominant club’.

It’s all stats and numbers that mean little in an actual game but maybe we should have a little bit more respect for the 27-year-old.

You can view the statistic via @oilysailor on Twitter:

on 50+ games, Arjen Robben remains the untouchable leader (2.58)

then:

Laporte 2.54

Keita 2.47

Zinchenko 2.46

Foden 2.46

Bernardo 2.42

Sane 2.41

many

other

guardiola

players top player for non-super dominant club prob…

Fábio Aurélio 2.06 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) February 22, 2022

