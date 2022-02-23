(Photo) How Virgil van Dijk reacted to Joel Matip’s remarkable goal v Leeds

Virgil van Dijk is known to be a keen admirer of Joel Matip, showing his appreciation for his centre-half partner after the Cameroonian netted Liverpool’s second effort of the night.

The Dutchman eagerly joined in with his fellow teammates to congratulate the No.32, lifting up the back of the defender’s jersey to emphasise his name on the back.

The 30-year-old had Anfield up on its feet in sheer astonishment at his first-half goal, with the former Schalke man finally capitalising on one of his trademark marauding runs.

