Real Madrid could move for Sadio Mane if Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland deals fall through

Sadio Mane’s contract ends at the end of next season and a lot less attention has been paid to his, when compared with Mo Salah’s.

As reported by Fichajes (via BBC Sport): ‘If Real Madrid fail to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Braut Haaland then they will turn their attention to Liverpool forward Sadio Mane’.

Our No.10 has seen his stock rise, following the success of Senegal at AFCON and due to his significant role in aiding his side’s pursuit of glory.

With Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid faltering on a European stage, it makes sense for Los Blancos to make a move for the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland – especially with the financial issues facing the team from the Nou Camp.

Asking any supporter of our team, we have ranked the former Southampton man as highly as any of the best in the world for many years – now it seems others agree.

It would be horrible to see the 29-year-old don the colours of another side and the only possible upturn in this would be if we were to have signed one of the other two mentioned forwards.

