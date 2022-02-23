(Video) Alisson’s wife shares adorable clip of son soaking up Anfield atmosphere

Posted by
(Video) Alisson’s wife shares adorable clip of son soaking up Anfield atmosphere

Alisson Becker’s son was spotted thoroughly enjoying the Anfield atmosphere prior the first whistle being blown for kick-off.

In a clip shared on the shotstopper’s wife’s, Natalia Becker, Instagram story, the Brazilian’s family watched on as You’ll Never Walk Alone was roared across L4.

The Reds found themselves 3-0 up against Marcelo Bielsa’s men at the time of writing in a clash that could bring the side to within three points of league leaders Manchester City.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Natalia Becker’s Instagram account:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top