(Video) Animation of Harvey Elliott’s first Liverpool goal made by supporter to commemorate his heroic comeback

Harvey Elliott’s long-awaited comeback from injury was greeted with a much loved goal in front of the Kop.

Our No.67 received a hero’s welcome back to the pitch and he repaid the adoration of the Anfield supporters, by scoring his first ever goal for Liverpool.

It was clear how important it was to the 18-year-old and videos of his Dad celebrating the finish went viral, illustrating what it meant to the family who are all Reds too.

To commemorate the event, supporter and artist Todd has created an animation of the goal – adding it to his impressive and growing collection of goals this season.

It’s great to see the skill involved in both the finish and the visualisation of the goal, all adding to ensure that this is a goal that will live long in the memory for all involved.

Looking forward to the next video and the next goal from the former Fulham man!

You can view the animation of Elliott via @Toddum_ on Twitter:

𝗛𝗮𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆 𝗘𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝘁𝘁 147 days out through injury. Scores a worldie in front of the Kop on his first game back. Fairytale moment in the @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/SqNlBuOVYW — Todd. (@Toddum_) February 22, 2022

