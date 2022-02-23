(Video) Crazy Matip run sees him grab long-awaited goal with a striker’s instinctive finish

Liverpool fans online have been hoping for some time to see one of Joel Matip’s marauding runs from the backline rewarded with a goal and have finally had their prayers answered.

The Cameroonian doubled the Reds lead before the half hour mark, combining brilliantly with Mo Salah with a one-two that saw the centre-half deep in the Leeds box.

It’s a rare sight from the defender, though one that will no doubt be cherished by fans in the weeks to come.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of:

Joel Matip trasladó, tocó, recibió y convirtió.

El defensor marcó el 2-0 para el Liverpool.pic.twitter.com/nXEBMsL7Wg — Facu Román ⚽️🏟 (@_facuu_roman) February 23, 2022