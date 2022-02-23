(Video) “He will be on Liverpool’s list” – Fabrizio Romano update on Arnaut Danjuma to Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano is one of the most trusted transfer ‘experts’ on the internet and he has provided an update on the links between Liverpool and Arnaut Danjuma.

The 29-year-old said: “In January, we had some rumours about Liverpool but they were not correct … there is a release clause in the contract of Danjuma and that release clause if for €75 million.

“Liverpool will have the player on their list, as they always have and did with Luis Diaz in January too.

“Danjuma is a different player as he’s also playing as a No.9, he will be on Liverpool’s list and also other clubs”.

The Italian was speaking on his own YouTube channel and seemed to be confident of the links between Jurgen Klopp and the Villarreal player.

With Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita’s contracts all ending next summer, it is becoming increasingly likely we would be adding a new forward to our ranks.

