(Video) Jamie Carragher tips Mo Salah for Champions League success this season

Jamie Carragher is undeniably a Liverpool supporter but he has made a bold claim about Mo Salah, for this year’s Champions League campaign.

Speaking on CBS Sports, our former defender was on a panel of pundits alongside Micah Richards and Thierry Henry as they were asked a host of quick fire questions.

One of these included asking their thoughts on who would win the golden boot in the premier European competition this season, the 44-year-old said immediately: “Mo Salah”.

The former Manchester City man said “Kylian [Mbappe]”, to which our former No.23 replied: “He won’t go far enough!” and the ex-England right-back retorted with “We’ll see mate, we’ll see!”.

When it came to the Arsenal legend, he gave a simple answer of “[Robert] Lewandowski” and it was interesting to see that all three men had a different idea of who would win.

We all know that the Egyptian King would love to add another goal scoring accolade to his personal CV but winning the trophy in May will mean a lot more than any individual prize.

You can view Carragher’s Salah prediction (at 2:13) via CBS Sports Golazo on Twitter:

IT'S BACK! One of the best segments in TV history… 😂 This is 'In The Mixer' with Thierry Henry, @Carra23 and @MicahRichards, hosted by @kate_abdo 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oZGJCZZx9k — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 22, 2022

