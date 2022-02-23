(Video) Klopp goes for eight fist-pumps to celebrate Leeds bloodbath as Liverpool go within three points of City

Jurgen Klopp seemed especially delighted with the calibre of his side’s performance against Leeds United as Liverpool demolished their opposition to the tune of six goals.

The German evidently felt a handful of fist-pumps wouldn’t do the trick as he celebrated with the Kop after the full-time whistle.

It’s a superb confidence boost for the Reds as they now look to prepare for a crunch cup final clash with Chelsea at the weekend.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @carlmarkham:

