(Video) Mane caps off Leeds demolition job with remarkable team goal

Sadio Mane all but ensured Liverpool secured the lion’s share of the spoils against Leeds United with his second-half goal.

It was a superb team goal, with Mo Salah superbly feeding in Jordan Henderson inside the Leeds box who teed up the Senegalese international to find the Reds’ fourth effort of the night.

It sees the No.10 enter double figures in the English top-flight for the eighth successive season in a row in what has been an impressive performance for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

