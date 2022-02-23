(Video) Mane makes it 5-0 Liverpool with poacher’s finish to capitalise on rebound

Sadio Mane was in the mood for goals in the second-half of action against Leeds United, registering a second effort to plump up Liverpool’s goal difference in the league.

Divock Origi found himself in space against Illan Meslier though couldn’t finish off his chance, with the ball ricochetting into the path of the No.10 who gladly tucked away the opportunity.

The Reds are set to take on Chelsea next at Wembley in the League Cup final.

