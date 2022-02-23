(Video) Salah nets Liverpool’s third as Reds threaten Anfield bloodbath

Mo Salah was quick to add his name to the scoresheet once more in Liverpool’s hosting of Leeds United following Joel Matip’s lead doubling effort.

The No.11 was handed yet another opportunity from the spot and duly converted with a stunning effort launched beyond the reach of Whites No.1, Illan Meslier.

It means the Egyptian has now hit 10 assists and 19 goals in the English top-flight (after being directly involved in our second goal) in a remarkable 23 appearances.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

  1. What amazes me is that the Skysports “guests” have a lot to say about penalties that LFC get and penalties that should go against us, but when we should get penalties they have a mouth full of teeth!

