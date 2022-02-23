(Video) Salah’s clinical strike from the spot puts Liverpool ahead after Reds handed early penalty

Posted by
Mo Salah was confident from the spot to put Liverpool ahead in the opening 45 minutes of the Reds’ league meeting with Leeds United.

The Egyptian was invited to take a penalty after cross from Andy Robertson struck Stuart Dallas’ hand.

It takes the 29-year-old’s total goals tally to 18 in 24 English top-flight games in what could prove to be a pivotal tie for Jurgen Klopp’s men within the context of the title race.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

