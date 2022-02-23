(Video) Van Dijk batters home a bullet header as Liverpool put six past Leeds

Virgil van Dijk was evidently feeling somewhat left out in proceedings as Liverpool registered five goals prior to his late entry in the Reds’ meeting with Leeds United.

The Dutchman found himself in acres of space after extracting himself cleanly from his marker to thump in a headed effort from a corner past Illan Meslier.

The result sees the Merseysiders cut the deficit between themselves and Manchester City to three points.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

