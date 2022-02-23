(Video) Watch Jurgen Klopp’s classic celebration in FIFA 22 in realistic game footage

Posted by
Jurgen Klopp’s classic fist-pump celebration with the fans, home or away, has become a welcome post-match ritual for the German in the wake of important victories.

On the latest edition of FIFA, EA Sports have captured the 54-year-old’s post-game antics, with the manager fervently embracing his players after a victory against Bayern Munich before serenading the Kop.

With both the Reds and the Bavarians remaining in the knockout stages of the Champions League, it’s a potential meeting that could come to pass in Europe and one that would hopefully end similarly at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of EA Sports & FifaVibezz’s official YouTube channel:

