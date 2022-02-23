(Video) Watch Liverpool loanee score 92nd-minute winner in crunch Championship clash

Whilst Liverpool registered six of the best against Leeds United, one of the club’s loanees played a critical role in a more modest victory in the Championship.

Ben Davies scored a winner in extra time for Sheffield United as the Blades secured an important win against fellow playoff hopefuls Blackburn Rovers.

The 1-0 win sees Paul Heckingbottom’s men clamber back into the top six, a point behind the Blues and Whites in the English second division.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/MyNewAccount77:

Also tonight, Ben Davies scored a 92nd minute winner for 10 man Sheffield United against Blackburn Rovers from LiverpoolFC

