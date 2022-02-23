(Video) Watch Luis Diaz’s remarkable solo run that nearly saw him open scoring for Liverpool

Luis Diaz was once again superb on the left-side of Liverpool’s front-three, despite not getting on the scoresheet alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

That’s not to say that the Colombian didn’t come close, however, with the winger embarking on a scintillating solo run that saw him come face to face with Leeds No.1, Illan Meslier, before supplying a tame finish.

We certainly shouldn’t take a lack of goals as a bad sign, of course, with our No.23 once again demonstrating how quickly he’s adapted to life in Merseyside and the demands of Jurgen Klopp’s system.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AsimMahmoodKM:

