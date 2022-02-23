(Video) Watch Luis Diaz’s remarkable solo run that nearly saw him open scoring for Liverpool

Luis Diaz was once again superb on the left-side of Liverpool’s front-three, despite not getting on the scoresheet alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

That’s not to say that the Colombian didn’t come close, however, with the winger embarking on a scintillating solo run that saw him come face to face with Leeds No.1, Illan Meslier, before supplying a tame finish.

We certainly shouldn’t take a lack of goals as a bad sign, of course, with our No.23 once again demonstrating how quickly he’s adapted to life in Merseyside and the demands of Jurgen Klopp’s system.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AsimMahmoodKM:

#HT Wow! It was like watching a 5 a-side match at times because Leeds are so persistent in the way they play, but can someone please tell Bielsa you don’t leave two CBs behind if you want to take anything away from Anfield. Keep picking them off, Reds.#LFC #Diaz #Salah #LIVLEE pic.twitter.com/lo7UZfBKXi — Asim (@AsimMahmoodKM) February 23, 2022