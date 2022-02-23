(Video) Watch the last time Leeds United defeated Liverpool at Anfield in the 2000/01 season

Leeds United will be heading to Anfield under Marcelo Bielsa, in the hope of replicating the performance against Liverpool over 20 years ago.

It was a day to forget in a season to remember for the Reds as the lads who went on to win the treble in 2001, were narrowly defeated at home by a Champions League chasing side from Elland Road.

Goals from Lee Bowyer and Rio Ferdinand were enough to put the away side 2-0 up, but a young Steven Gerrard dragged us back into the game after Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen linked up well for our goal.

It wasn’t enough to claim a home victory and everyone in attendance for the next meeting will hope that our run in the last six match-ups between the sides at our home (since this defeat), can continue as we haven’t lost since that day.

It certainly won’t be an easy task but Jurgen Klopp will hope for a less dramatic affair than the 4-3 victory in last season’s meeting but for the same reward of three much needed points.

Let’s hope there’s none of their supporters wanting to watch highlights of the next game, 20 years from now.

You can watch full highlights of the game via Leeds United on YouTube:

