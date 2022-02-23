(Video) Watch Thiago Alcantara receive standing ovation from Anfield after terrific Leeds outing

Thiago Alcantara would seem to be a bolt-on option to start for Liverpool in the League Cup final after Jurgen Klopp hooked the Spaniard in the second-half.

The Anfield crowd made their appreciation for the Spaniard clear as the playmaker made way for skipper Jordan Henderson, with the Reds 3-0 up at the time of writing.

A win here would see Jurgen Klopp’s men overtake Manchester City’s goal difference and move within three points of the league leaders.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @KeiferMacd:

Henderson replaces Thiago as the Spaniard departs to a standing ovation from the Anfield crowd. pic.twitter.com/G6Wi8NGSdq — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) February 23, 2022