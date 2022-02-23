(Video) Watch Thiago Alcantara receive standing ovation from Anfield after terrific Leeds outing

Posted by
(Video) Watch Thiago Alcantara receive standing ovation from Anfield after terrific Leeds outing

Thiago Alcantara would seem to be a bolt-on option to start for Liverpool in the League Cup final after Jurgen Klopp hooked the Spaniard in the second-half.

The Anfield crowd made their appreciation for the Spaniard clear as the playmaker made way for skipper Jordan Henderson, with the Reds 3-0 up at the time of writing.

A win here would see Jurgen Klopp’s men overtake Manchester City’s goal difference and move within three points of the league leaders.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @KeiferMacd:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top