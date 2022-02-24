‘Big!!!’ – Curtis Jones delighted to mark his return to the team with a massive win

Curtis Jones has been the unlucky man to have been sitting out of the Liverpool team the past few weeks but he came back with a bang.

Our No.17 never shied away from the ball and looked like a man determined to keep his position in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, there’s no doubt the manager would have loved his mentality that was on show.

Whether he will hold down a spot is a different question but we can all allow the Scouser the opportunity to enjoy his and the team’s massive performance and victory.

The 21-year-old said: ‘Big!!! Well done boys💪 let’s keep going’.

It would be a dream for the young midfielder to play in a cup final for the Reds but the truth is the manager is likely to have to leave some players out of the squad all together, for the big day.

This seems to be breeding some very healthy competition though and everyone who is handed the chance to play in his side, looks highly motivated to try and keep their place in the team.

You can view the post on Jones’ Instagram page:

