Djimi Traore singles out ‘underrated’ Liverpool star after a memorable 6-0 victory over Leeds United

Djimi Traore was quick to turn his praise to one member of Jurgen Klopp’s side, after an Anfield win that will be remembered for a long time.

Amongst the many things witnessed during our 6-0 victory over Leeds United, one of the best to see was Joel Matip’s weaving run and calm finish to double our lead against Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

Following the game, our former defender was quick to turn his attention and plaudits toward our No.32 after he displayed another brilliant performance for the Reds.

The 41-year-old said: ‘Joël Matip top class CB and underrated by lot of people. Someone enjoyed football and play with smile and serious.

‘Very good example for young player. Enjoy football and always ready to step for @LFC and give everything #YNWA’.

It’s hard to disagree with the Istanbul hero, the joy that emanates from the former Schalke man is hard not to love – that’s why he is so well revered in the red half of the city.

We’re lucky to have a team of superstars but with the 30-year-old, he certainly is one of the most underrated in the squad.

